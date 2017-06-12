Victoria Pike: As Walmart & New Columbia grows, so does herd
Victoria Pike: As Walmart & New Columbia grows, so does herd Hum the "Farmer & the Rancher Can be Friends" to understand how diverse cultures, even such an unlikely ones as that of New Columbia & of Greater Bliss, can harmoniously co-exist - and have done so for nine years. The Golden Rule is alive and well here - if not a lesson for our times, for sure a hit country music song.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|George Justapose
|164,303
|Actress Wanted
|7 min
|a whale
|5
|The elite of AC
|48 min
|Hippie
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Go Ho Go
|875
|New Adair Superintendent
|5 hr
|childinschool
|3
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|19 hr
|Bye Felicia
|25
|5 STAR a drug station
|Thu
|Fact
|12
