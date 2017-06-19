VBS at Russell Springs United Methodi...

VBS at Russell Springs United Methodist starts Wed 21 Jun 2017

VBS at Russell Springs United Methodist starts Wed 21 Jun 2017 Vacation Bible School at Russell Springs United Methodist Church, 206 Jamestown St, Russell Springs, KY, starts Wednesday, June 21 and runs through Friday, June 23, 2017, 5:30pm-8pmCT, with a finale at 10amCT, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Everyone is invited.

