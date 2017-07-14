VBS at New Beginnings, Edmonton, is 1...

VBS at New Beginnings, Edmonton, is 10-14 Jul 2017 Vacation Bible School, at New Beginnings Church of God, 207 N Main Street, Edmonton, KY, will be nightly at 6pmCT. There will be classes for all ages.

Columbia, KY

