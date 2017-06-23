Tornadoes struck 23 Jun 2017 LaRue, Marion Counties, KY
Tornadoes struck 23 Jun 2017 LaRue, Marion Counties, KY The National Weather Service has posted the report on flooding and tornados which struck in Friday, June 23, 2017. The tornadoes touched down in LaRue and Marion Counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|USA
|164,719
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|1 hr
|Jayjay
|9
|Needle exchange
|4 hr
|Flyer
|17
|Looking For a US Marine
|5 hr
|Reunite The Veterens
|1
|well the way i see what trump said he had no re...
|19 hr
|whos got money now
|1
|Painter
|19 hr
|Careful
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Tik Tok
|906
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC