Tennesse speaker will traveling to at Journey to Recovery 23 Jun 2017
Tennesse speaker will traveling to at Journey to Recovery 23 Jun 2017 Friday, June 23, 2017 at 6pmCT Journey To Recovery, 24 Burnett Rold., Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY, will be hosting Lee Brown of Jamestown, Tenn. Lee will be speaking how He got sober and clean and a loss of a son to drugs.
