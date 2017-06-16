Tennesse speaker will traveling to at...

Tennesse speaker will traveling to at Journey to Recovery 23 Jun 2017

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Tennesse speaker will traveling to at Journey to Recovery 23 Jun 2017 Friday, June 23, 2017 at 6pmCT Journey To Recovery, 24 Burnett Rold., Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY, will be hosting Lee Brown of Jamestown, Tenn. Lee will be speaking how He got sober and clean and a loss of a son to drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 7 min Diana 891
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 28 min Modern Human 164,518
Needle exchange 1 hr Just wrong 10
Judge ordered you to leave AC 3 hr face 9
Dreanland 11 hr Elizabeth 1
Pray for Neal Smith (Sep '09) 12 hr old girl friend 40
gays 19 hr Struggle 43
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Adair County was issued at June 21 at 3:13AM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,695 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC