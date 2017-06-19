Students from Adair named to SCC Dean...

Students from Adair named to SCC Dean's List

Students from Adair named to SCC Dean's List By Allison Horseman/Cindy Clouse Somerset, KY - Somerset Community College recently released the Spring 2017 Dean's List. The Spring 2017 semester concluded in May. In total, 583 students were named to the list, including 12 students from Columbia, and one from Glens Fork.

