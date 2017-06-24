Square Meals Cafe Menu -- Saturday Ju...

Square Meals Cafe Menu -- Saturday June 24, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Saturday June 24, 2017 Square Meals Cafe Menu -- Saturday June 24, 2017: - Breakfast - Served 7 - 10am CT: Breakfast Muffin Sandwich with Egg, Sausage, Cheese and Blueberry Parfait. - Lunch - Served 10:30am - 1pm CT: Home-style Pot Roast with Carrots, Garlic Roasted Potatoes, Southern Style Green Beans and Fresh Garden Salad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr CCR 164,549
Young man looking for experienced woman 7 hr Curious 8
Goat tied up in town 7 hr Ann Larson 7
Judge ordered you to leave AC 7 hr a whale 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 10 hr Cackle and hide 896
Needle exchange 16 hr Just wrong 10
Dreanland Tue Elizabeth 1
Pray for Neal Smith (Sep '09) Tue old girl friend 40
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Adair County was issued at June 21 at 3:39PM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC