Square Meals Cafe Menu -- Saturday June 24, 2017
Saturday June 24, 2017 Square Meals Cafe Menu -- Saturday June 24, 2017: - Breakfast - Served 7 - 10am CT: Breakfast Muffin Sandwich with Egg, Sausage, Cheese and Blueberry Parfait. - Lunch - Served 10:30am - 1pm CT: Home-style Pot Roast with Carrots, Garlic Roasted Potatoes, Southern Style Green Beans and Fresh Garden Salad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|CCR
|164,549
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|7 hr
|Curious
|8
|Goat tied up in town
|7 hr
|Ann Larson
|7
|Judge ordered you to leave AC
|7 hr
|a whale
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Cackle and hide
|896
|Needle exchange
|16 hr
|Just wrong
|10
|Dreanland
|Tue
|Elizabeth
|1
|Pray for Neal Smith (Sep '09)
|Tue
|old girl friend
|40
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC