Square Meals Cafe Menu -- Saturday June 17, 2017
Saturday June 17, 2017 - Breakfast - Served 7 - 10am CT: Buttermilk Pancakes with Blueberry sauce, Link Sausage, and Fruit Cup. - Lunch - Served 10:30am - 1pm CT: Penne Pasta with Garden Marinara, Italian Grilled Chicken, Italian Peasant Bread, Fresh Garden Salad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 STAR a drug station
|32 min
|BOSS MAN
|11
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|CCR
|164,244
|Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25...
|9 hr
|ooh
|4
|onions
|14 hr
|no brains
|3
|Stereo installer
|16 hr
|whoknows
|3
|Sam edwards
|Tue
|Moron
|3
|Coy
|Tue
|I hate fat people
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC