Square Meals Cafe Menu -- Saturday June 17, 2017

Saturday June 17, 2017 - Breakfast - Served 7 - 10am CT: Buttermilk Pancakes with Blueberry sauce, Link Sausage, and Fruit Cup. - Lunch - Served 10:30am - 1pm CT: Penne Pasta with Garden Marinara, Italian Grilled Chicken, Italian Peasant Bread, Fresh Garden Salad.

