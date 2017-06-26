Sportsmen's Club meeting rescheled
Sportsmen's Club meeting rescheled The Adair County Sportsmen's Club will be meeting on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 7pmCT in the Upper Club Building. This meeting is reschuduled due to the July 4th holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|30 min
|Mickey402
|164,765
|Bridget & Hump
|1 hr
|Sissy
|1
|needsome
|11 hr
|fukbuddy
|1
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|12 hr
|Cougar
|10
|well the way i see what trump said he had no re...
|15 hr
|say what
|2
|Needle exchange
|Mon
|Flyer
|17
|Looking For a US Marine
|Mon
|Reunite The Veterens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC