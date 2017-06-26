Sportsmen's Club meeting rescheled

Sportsmen's Club meeting rescheled The Adair County Sportsmen's Club will be meeting on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 7pmCT in the Upper Club Building. This meeting is reschuduled due to the July 4th holiday.

