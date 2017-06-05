Special Called School Board Meeting -...

Special Called School Board Meeting - Superintendent interviews

Special Called School Board Meeting - Superintendent interviews There will be a Special Called School Board Meeting Monday, June 12, 2017 at 6:30pmCT, at the Adair County Board of Education Conference Room, 1204 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY, for the purpose of:

