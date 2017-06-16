Sen. Rand Paul inteviewed on NBC news on Alexandria shooting
Kentucky's Junior Senator Rand Paul, of Bowling Green, gave a first person - he was in a batting cage at the time of the tragedy - interview on NBC news, this morning, which can be seen at this link: Rand Paul on Scalise Shooting: Capitol Police Prevented 'Massacre' in Virginia Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 min
|Mickey402
|164,221
|onions
|4 hr
|no brains
|3
|Stereo installer
|5 hr
|whoknows
|3
|Sam edwards
|14 hr
|Moron
|3
|Coy
|22 hr
|I hate fat people
|10
|5 STAR a drug station
|23 hr
|tater
|9
|Where is Anthony Burton (Apr '08)
|Tue
|ROB U ARE A RAT
|24
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC