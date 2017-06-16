Sen. Rand Paul inteviewed on NBC news...

Sen. Rand Paul inteviewed on NBC news on Alexandria shooting

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Kentucky's Junior Senator Rand Paul, of Bowling Green, gave a first person - he was in a batting cage at the time of the tragedy - interview on NBC news, this morning, which can be seen at this link: Rand Paul on Scalise Shooting: Capitol Police Prevented 'Massacre' in Virginia Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min Mickey402 164,221
onions 4 hr no brains 3
Stereo installer 5 hr whoknows 3
Sam edwards 14 hr Moron 3
Coy 22 hr I hate fat people 10
5 STAR a drug station 23 hr tater 9
Where is Anthony Burton (Apr '08) Tue ROB U ARE A RAT 24
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC