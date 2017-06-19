Sandra Marie McFelea, Taylor Co., KY/Orange Co., IN native
Sandra Marie McFelea, Taylor Co., KY/Orange Co., IN native Sandra was a retired bookkeeper, and a member of the VFW and Ladies Auxiliary. She was the daughter of the late Bill Pearson and Wilda Cruce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Older ladies
|21 min
|Linda
|6
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|usa
|164,414
|Baseball
|1 hr
|Wow
|6
|gays
|3 hr
|Frank
|41
|Hey Adair Girls why can't more of you wear high...
|4 hr
|Blah
|2
|2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth
|14 hr
|Candyman
|14
|Donna yates (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Usd2
|14
|Judge ordered you to leave AC
|19 hr
|bs it is
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC