Sad word of the passing of Edward Grubb, Burkesville, KY Edward Grubb, age 82 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Burkesville, Kentucky. Arrangements are incomplete and will be posted here, later, when available from Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N Main Street, Burkesville, KY.
