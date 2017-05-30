Ruth Bell, 67, Adair County, KY

Ruth Bell, 67, Adair County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Ruth Bell, 67, Adair County, KY She was a member of Gradyville Baptist Church and worked in the dietary department at Green Hill Manor in Greensburg, KY. She was a member of a respected Gradyville, Kentucky family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cage Fights (Sep '07) 35 min issaiahharvey 306
2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth 40 min HK Cooper 13
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr usa 164,097
country place apts (Jan '14) 4 hr ghost 4
second chance outreach (Jul '10) 5 hr right 27
Greg troutt 5 hr look 3
greg troutt (Sep '07) 6 hr amen 14
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Adair County was issued at June 05 at 10:58AM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC