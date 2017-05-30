Ruth Bell, 67, Adair County, KY
Ruth Bell, 67, Adair County, KY She was a member of Gradyville Baptist Church and worked in the dietary department at Green Hill Manor in Greensburg, KY. She was a member of a respected Gradyville, Kentucky family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cage Fights (Sep '07)
|35 min
|issaiahharvey
|306
|2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth
|40 min
|HK Cooper
|13
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|usa
|164,097
|country place apts (Jan '14)
|4 hr
|ghost
|4
|second chance outreach (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|right
|27
|Greg troutt
|5 hr
|look
|3
|greg troutt (Sep '07)
|6 hr
|amen
|14
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC