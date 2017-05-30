Robert Ellis: Beauty near GRL Dam, Taylor Co., KY
Wherever Robert Ellis goes, he captures extraordinary beauty, often in simple things others may notice but might not have an artists eye to capture in his unique way. This time, staying close to his Cane Valley Home, he created this photo album at around the Green River Dam in the southern part of Taylor County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|19 min
|usa
|163,995
|second chance outreach (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Joe
|26
|Bingo Hall
|3 hr
|small world
|12
|2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth
|7 hr
|Fed up
|1
|greg troutt (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|Used
|12
|Greg troutt
|9 hr
|Moo moo
|1
|Burger King on fire
|9 hr
|Moo moo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC