Robert Ellis: Beauty near GRL Dam, Ta...

Robert Ellis: Beauty near GRL Dam, Taylor Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Wherever Robert Ellis goes, he captures extraordinary beauty, often in simple things others may notice but might not have an artists eye to capture in his unique way. This time, staying close to his Cane Valley Home, he created this photo album at around the Green River Dam in the southern part of Taylor County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 19 min usa 163,995
second chance outreach (Jul '10) 2 hr Joe 26
Bingo Hall 3 hr small world 12
2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth 7 hr Fed up 1
greg troutt (Sep '07) 7 hr Used 12
Greg troutt 9 hr Moo moo 1
Burger King on fire 9 hr Moo moo 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC