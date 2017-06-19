Robert C. Cummings: Comments on the bubble car
The car looks to be an Isetta BMW 300 built in Germany between 1956-62. These micro "bubble" cars were originally designed and manufactured in the early fifties by Renzo Rivolta in Italy and built under license in many countries.
