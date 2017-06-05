Robby Morrison: Intersection is fatal...

Robby Morrison: Intersection is fatality waiting to happen

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Robby Morrison: Intersection is fatality waiting to happen Agrees with Billy Joe Fudge on need for changes at S KY 61 intersection which serves as entrances, on opposite sides of the road, to Pinewood Shopping Center and Holladay Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 14 min Blacklagoon 164,278
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr ghtr 869
Rachael H 2 hr RadioShak 7
Open house 2 hr Traveler 1
Coy 4 hr boowoo 7
Moving Company 5 hr Info 1
onions Thu cathat 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,729 • Total comments across all topics: 281,640,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC