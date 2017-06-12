Ritchason Auctioneers Inc. Hosts Early June Sale
Dale Greer of Columbia, Ky., and Jim Cassetty of Jim Cassetty Realtors, Hendersonville, Tenn., jot some notes on dozers of interest. Ritchason Auctioneers Inc. held its regular early June sale at the company's auction headquarters facility in Lebanon, Tenn., on June 10. Bidders gathered at three auction rings for construction equipment, farming equipment, trucks/vehicles and miscellaneous items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|another viewer
|164,407
|gays
|1 hr
|Horton
|40
|2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth
|10 hr
|Candyman
|14
|Donna yates (Sep '16)
|12 hr
|Usd2
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|A fraud
|883
|Judge ordered you to leave AC
|14 hr
|bs it is
|6
|Older ladies
|Fri
|fukbuddy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC