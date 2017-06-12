Ritchason Auctioneers Inc. Hosts Earl...

Ritchason Auctioneers Inc. Hosts Early June Sale

Dale Greer of Columbia, Ky., and Jim Cassetty of Jim Cassetty Realtors, Hendersonville, Tenn., jot some notes on dozers of interest. Ritchason Auctioneers Inc. held its regular early June sale at the company's auction headquarters facility in Lebanon, Tenn., on June 10. Bidders gathered at three auction rings for construction equipment, farming equipment, trucks/vehicles and miscellaneous items.

