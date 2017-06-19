Public Meeting Scheduled for Hunter Access Program By Lee McClellan The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will conduct a public meeting to discuss the possibility of a hunting access program in the 14-county Conservation Reserve and Enhancement Program area June 20 in Barren County. "We are discussing leasing acreage for small game hunting," said Ben Robinson, assistant director of the Wildlife Division of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

