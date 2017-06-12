Public invited to Adair Heritage Asso...

Public invited to Adair Heritage Association meeting at 6pmCT in the Library

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Public invited to Adair Heritage Association meeting at 6pmCT in the Library The Adair Heritage Association will be meeting at 6pmCT this evening, June 19, 2017 in the Public Library, 307 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY. All interested persons are invited to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min ChromiuMan 164,391
2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth 5 hr Candyman 14
Donna yates (Sep '16) 7 hr Usd2 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 9 hr A fraud 883
Judge ordered you to leave AC 10 hr bs it is 6
Older ladies Fri fukbuddy 4
News Morgan-Smith Industries, LLS: Aloft Hotel proje... Fri Cool 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,865,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC