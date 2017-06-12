Poetry by Robert Stone - To Free or t...

Poetry by Robert Stone - To Free or to constrain

Poetry by Robert Stone - To Free or to constrain To free or to constrain: a word-list sonnet by by Robert Stone No goat is ever said to gallop but they, known for running friskily about, will find, when all escapes seem tightly shut, the weaker spots where quickly they get out. No diet highlights yummy ice cream treats but displays vegetables and nuts and fruits insisting fiber core outshines all sweets while poorer choices muster in cahoots.

