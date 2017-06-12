Poetry by Robert Stone - To Free or to constrain
Poetry by Robert Stone - To Free or to constrain To free or to constrain: a word-list sonnet by by Robert Stone No goat is ever said to gallop but they, known for running friskily about, will find, when all escapes seem tightly shut, the weaker spots where quickly they get out. No diet highlights yummy ice cream treats but displays vegetables and nuts and fruits insisting fiber core outshines all sweets while poorer choices muster in cahoots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|30 min
|CCR
|164,286
|New Adair Superintendent
|1 hr
|Old dawg
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|cool 57
|874
|The elite of AC
|13 hr
|Peterpan
|3
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|13 hr
|Bye Felicia
|25
|Actress Wanted
|17 hr
|Nope
|3
|5 STAR a drug station
|21 hr
|Fact
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC