NPR Link: Story on history of Congres...

NPR Link: Story on history of Congressional gunshot victims

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

NPR Link: Story on history of Congressional gunshot victims NPR, National Public Radio, has an article detailing the history of members of Congress who have been shot in office, starting with latest reprehensible crime. Scalise Is The 17th Member of Congress Shot While In Office Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Older ladies 2 hr fukbuddy 4
News Morgan-Smith Industries, LLS: Aloft Hotel proje... 2 hr Cool 1
New Adair Superintendent 3 hr Classmate 5
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr Book worm 164,329
5 STAR a drug station 4 hr Hoes r cool 13
Actress Wanted 8 hr him too 6
The elite of AC 11 hr voter 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC