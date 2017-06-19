Nolan Ryan Gibson, 26, Metcalfe Co., KY

Nolan Ryan Gibson, 26, Metcalfe Co., KY He was serving in the United States Army at the time of his death. He was the son of Billy Dale Gibson of Edmonton, KY, and Melinda Hall Choban and husband Mike of Edmonton, KY, who survive, as does his wife, Emili Brown Gibson, Glasgow, KY.

