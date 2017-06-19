Next drug forum at Living By Faith Tuesday 20 June 2017
Next drug forum at Living By Faith Tuesday 20 June 2017 Columbia and Adair County police and sheriff's departments are asking for greater community involvement to stop illegal drug use and to be proactive in stopping the growth of Heroine addiction. They have, or will be, holding meetings in each area of the county and the next will be at 6pmCT tomorrow, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Living by Faith Community Church, 3041 Edmonton Road, Columbia, KY near Gradyville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|Paul
|164,423
|Judge ordered you to leave AC
|8 hr
|bs it is
|8
|Mike M. New Owner Columbia Pawn
|10 hr
|Sleepy
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Rain Man
|885
|gays
|10 hr
|fork over
|42
|Older ladies
|11 hr
|tater
|7
|Baseball
|13 hr
|Wow
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC