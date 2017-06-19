Next drug forum at Living By Faith Tu...

Next drug forum at Living By Faith Tuesday 20 June 2017 Columbia and Adair County police and sheriff's departments are asking for greater community involvement to stop illegal drug use and to be proactive in stopping the growth of Heroine addiction. They have, or will be, holding meetings in each area of the county and the next will be at 6pmCT tomorrow, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Living by Faith Community Church, 3041 Edmonton Road, Columbia, KY near Gradyville.

