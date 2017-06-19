New Taylor County Chamber Director to...

New Taylor County Chamber Director to appear on DPI

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

New Taylor County Chamber Director to appear on DPI Suzanne Grubesic, the new executive director of the Campbellsville/Taylor County Chamber of Commerce, is an upcoming guest on Dialogue on Public Issues , the local talk show produced by Dr. John Chowning, executive assistant to the president of Campbellsville University for government, community and constituent relations. The show will air the following times on WLCU-TV, Campbellsville University's cable channel 10 and digital channel 23.1, Monday, June 26 at 8:30pmET.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 54 min USA 164,666
Needle exchange 2 hr you fool 14
gays 6 hr tnynclmb 45
Baseball 17 hr Hate 8
Net 10 or H20? (Apr '13) Fri coke boy 17
Actress Wanted Thu Actor 9
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) Thu Rattlesnake Pete 901
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC