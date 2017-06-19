New Taylor County Chamber Director to appear on DPI Suzanne Grubesic, the new executive director of the Campbellsville/Taylor County Chamber of Commerce, is an upcoming guest on Dialogue on Public Issues , the local talk show produced by Dr. John Chowning, executive assistant to the president of Campbellsville University for government, community and constituent relations. The show will air the following times on WLCU-TV, Campbellsville University's cable channel 10 and digital channel 23.1, Monday, June 26 at 8:30pmET.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.