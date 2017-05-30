Mrs. Kittie Ann Frazer to speak at Ad...

Mrs. Kittie Ann Frazer to speak at Adair Co. Public Library

Mrs. Kittie Ann Frazer to speak at Adair Co. Public Library By Mike Watson, Adair County Historian Kittie Ann Frazer to appear in person at the Adair County Public Library on June 5th, 5:00pm Central Time, hosted by Adair County Genealogical Society.

