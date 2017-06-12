Mike Watson: 65 years ago, Adair Co. ...

Mike Watson: 65 years ago, Adair Co. Sesqui-Centennial Observed 13 Jun 1952

Mike Watson: 65 years ago, Adair Co. Sesqui-Centennial Observed 13 Jun 1952 Adair County's Birthday: June 3, 1802 By Mike Watson, Adair County Historian Sesqui-Centennial of Adair County will be honored by Jane Lampton Chapter D.A.R. on Friday, June 13, over WAIN at 4:00 o'clock.

