Melson Ridge SBC pancake breakfast is Sat 24 Jun 2017

By Connie Huddleston The Youth of Melson Ridge Separate Baptist Church, 5250 Hwy 900 Road, Columbia, KY, in the Melson Ridge Community of Adair County, KY. will be having a pancake breakfast 7am-9:30amCT Saturday June 24, 2017.

