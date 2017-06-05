Meeting, Gradyville Union Cemetery families, Thu 8 Jun 2017 Anyone connected with Gradyville Union Cemetery on Milltown Church Road is invited to a meeting on Thursday, June 8, 2014 at 5pmCT, at Living by Faith Church, 3041 Edmonton Road, Columbia, KY. For more information, call Betty Knifley at 279-384-5992.

