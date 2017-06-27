LWC Theatre Presents: Last Train to N...

LWC Theatre Presents: Last Train to Nibroc

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

By Venus Popplewell Director of Public Relations, Lindsey Wilson College Two more showings of Last Train to Nibroc, which is a part of LWC Theatre's "TheatreFest!", are happening this week, at 7pmCT, Thursday and Friday, June 29 & 30, 2017 in VP Henry Auditorium, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, KY. This romantic comedy, written by Arlene Hutton, tells the story of Raleigh and May. The two young Kentuckians meet in 1940 on a train carrying the bodies of Nathanael West and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 11 min ChromiuMan 164,827
Bridget & Hump 1 hr Really 12
Young man looking for experienced woman 5 hr Curious 11
Candace eller wooten 15 hr Tom 7
needsome Tue kong 2
Needle exchange Tue you fool 18
well the way i see what trump said he had no re... Mon say what 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,798 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC