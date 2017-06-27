LWC Theatre Presents: Last Train to Nibroc
By Venus Popplewell Director of Public Relations, Lindsey Wilson College Two more showings of Last Train to Nibroc, which is a part of LWC Theatre's "TheatreFest!", are happening this week, at 7pmCT, Thursday and Friday, June 29 & 30, 2017 in VP Henry Auditorium, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, KY. This romantic comedy, written by Arlene Hutton, tells the story of Raleigh and May. The two young Kentuckians meet in 1940 on a train carrying the bodies of Nathanael West and F. Scott Fitzgerald.
