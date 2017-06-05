Lindsey Wilson second in Learfield Di...

Lindsey Wilson second in Learfield Directors' Cup standings

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Lindsey Wilson second in Learfield Directors' Cup standings Another huge national honor: Blue Raiders follow first place win in 2016, with second this year. LWC has 11 top 10 finishes in its history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 23 min ChromiuMan 164,200
Coy 2 hr Why 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 2 hr Blue Tornado 867
Rachael H 3 hr Mr Twister 6
onions 18 hr foghat 1
Actress Wanted 19 hr crazy people 2
Young man looking for experienced woman Tue lsingle 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC