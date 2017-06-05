Lindsey Wilson second in Learfield Directors' Cup standings
Lindsey Wilson second in Learfield Directors' Cup standings Another huge national honor: Blue Raiders follow first place win in 2016, with second this year. LWC has 11 top 10 finishes in its history.
