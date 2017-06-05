Lewis Carlyle Patten, Casey County, KY

Lewis Carlyle Patten, Casey County, KY

Lewis Carlyle Patten, Casey County, KY Lewis was a mechanic. He enjoyed fishing and loved his grandchildren.

