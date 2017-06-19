Letter: Solid, scientific speculation...

Letter: Solid, scientific speculation on the mystery tree

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

So, the only story I know came from an elderly man who came into the shop. He claims that the site was an old farm homestead for generations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 13 min ChromiuMan 164,599
Actress Wanted 15 hr Actor 9
Baseball 16 hr Dillon 7
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 18 hr Rattlesnake Pete 901
Tabs 18 hr Pill headz 7
Flex Appeal 18 hr Suck it up 5
Goat tied up in town Thu Lay it down 8
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Adair County was issued at June 23 at 2:55AM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC