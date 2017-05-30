Larry Smith: Burger King in Columbia ...

Larry Smith: Burger King in Columbia on fire

By Larry Smith, FM 99.9 the Big Dawg & FM 92.7 The Wave - Columbia Fire Department is fighting fire at Burger King in the Walmart Shopping Center on Burkesville Road, Columbia, KY and the restaurant is temporarily closed. We'll have more here on CM and on broadcasts from The WAVE, FM 92.7 and The Big Dawg, FM 99.9, as it becomes available.

