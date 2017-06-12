KY Afield Outdoors: Grouse restoration plan comes into focus
KY Afield Outdoors: Grouse restoration plan comes into focus By Kevin Kelly Frankfort, KY - A newly published plan developed by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offers a long-range strategy to help ruffed grouse populations rebound in eastern Kentucky after years of decline. The Ruffed Grouse and Young Forest Strategic Plan looks 10 years out and its success hinges on an array of partners working together to create the young forest habitat on which grouse and other woodland species can thrive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|CCR
|164,279
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Go Ho Go
|873
|The elite of AC
|3 hr
|Peterpan
|3
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|Bye Felicia
|25
|Actress Wanted
|8 hr
|Nope
|3
|5 STAR a drug station
|12 hr
|Fact
|12
|Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25...
|Wed
|ooh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC