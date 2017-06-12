KY Afield Outdoors: Grouse restoratio...

KY Afield Outdoors: Grouse restoration plan comes into focus

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

KY Afield Outdoors: Grouse restoration plan comes into focus By Kevin Kelly Frankfort, KY - A newly published plan developed by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offers a long-range strategy to help ruffed grouse populations rebound in eastern Kentucky after years of decline. The Ruffed Grouse and Young Forest Strategic Plan looks 10 years out and its success hinges on an array of partners working together to create the young forest habitat on which grouse and other woodland species can thrive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min CCR 164,279
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr Go Ho Go 873
The elite of AC 3 hr Peterpan 3
anderson PIZZA (Aug '13) 4 hr Bye Felicia 25
Actress Wanted 8 hr Nope 3
5 STAR a drug station 12 hr Fact 12
News Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25... Wed ooh 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC