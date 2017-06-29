KY Afield Outdoors: Cumberland Striped Bass heating up
KY Afield Outdoors: Cumberland Striped Bass heating up By Lee McClellan Frankfort, KY - Few things in the outdoors in Kentucky can top being on Lake Cumberland at daybreak on a summer morning, watching a planer board or large bobber disappear, followed by the sound of a slipping drag. Striped bass pull like no other fish in Kentucky and landing a 22-inch or longer keeper brings a rush of adrenaline that gives you the shakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|23 min
|its like this
|164,878
|Private landlords
|7 hr
|Newtosection8
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Bill Nye
|909
|Bridget & Hump
|21 hr
|is that right
|15
|Painter
|Wed
|Traveler
|6
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|Wed
|Curious
|11
|Candace eller wooten
|Tue
|Tom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC