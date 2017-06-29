KY Afield Outdoors: Cumberland Stripe...

KY Afield Outdoors: Cumberland Striped Bass heating up

KY Afield Outdoors: Cumberland Striped Bass heating up By Lee McClellan Frankfort, KY - Few things in the outdoors in Kentucky can top being on Lake Cumberland at daybreak on a summer morning, watching a planer board or large bobber disappear, followed by the sound of a slipping drag. Striped bass pull like no other fish in Kentucky and landing a 22-inch or longer keeper brings a rush of adrenaline that gives you the shakes.

