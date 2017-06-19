KY Afield Outdoors: Best Kayaks for F...

KY Afield Outdoors: Best Kayaks for Flat Water Fishing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

KY Afield Outdoors: Best Kayaks for Flat Water Fishing By Lee McClellan Frankfort, KY - A car, truck or sport utility vehicle with a couple of kayaks on the roof with fishing poles visible through the back window is an increasingly common sight on Kentucky highways. Sales data shows kayak fishing and related kayak accessories increasing in popularity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 47 min Crofton Farmer 164,574
Actress Wanted 1 hr Actor 9
Baseball 2 hr Dillon 7
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 4 hr Rattlesnake Pete 901
Tabs 5 hr Pill headz 7
Flex Appeal 5 hr Suck it up 5
Goat tied up in town 13 hr Lay it down 8
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Adair County was issued at June 22 at 1:18PM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC