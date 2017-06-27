KSP investigating explosion on Murray State University campus
KSP investigating explosion on Murray State University campus Blast at New Richmond College. Emergency services professionals are on scene at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridget & Hump
|9 min
|is that right
|15
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|45 min
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|164,842
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|59 min
|Calhoun for Congr...
|907
|Painter
|5 hr
|Traveler
|6
|Searching for my grandchild
|5 hr
|Ccampbell
|1
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|11 hr
|Curious
|11
|Candace eller wooten
|21 hr
|Tom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC