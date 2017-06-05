Korean lunch and learning enjoyed at FM2
Click on headline for complete story By Barbara Armitage We counted at nearly 100 kids and adults who took part in the "Learn about Korea" lunch at the Square Meals Cafe at the Farmers Market on the Square, Saturday June 3, 2017. Brothers Ty and Gabe Coleman along with their mom Maggie Coleman were our special guests at the cafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|usa
|164,163
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Taxpayer
|869
|second chance outreach (Jul '10)
|16 hr
|Old timer
|34
|Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25...
|20 hr
|5 finger death
|2
|Looking for older women
|Sun
|why
|11
|Coy
|Sat
|nasty
|8
|Rachael H
|Sat
|Mr Twister
|8
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC