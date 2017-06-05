Kids will get to meet Farmer Brown at...

Kids will get to meet Farmer Brown at FM2 on 24 June 2017

Kids will get to meet Farmer Brown at FM2 on 24 June 2017 By Barbara Armitage On Saturday June 24, 2017, there's going to be a new farmer in town. Farmer Brown will be performing throughout the day at the Farmers Market on the Square in Columbia as part of Kid's Nutrition Day at the market.

