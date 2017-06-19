Kentucky Color - Nessie in DeSkies Se...

Kentucky Color - Nessie in DeSkies Searching for Pi

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Kentucky Color - Nessie in DeSkies Searching for Pi Click on headline for Kentucky Color essay with photo By Billy Joe Fudge, Retired Forester Kentucky Division of Forestry Recently while Libby and I were reclining in the cloud watching position in our back yard, we were treated to a visit from Nessie. Nessie was almost certainly drawn up from the deep, black waters of Loch Ness and hopelessly despairing in her search for direction back to her Dear Ol' Scotland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 50 min ChromiuMan 164,681
Needle exchange 1 hr you fool 16
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 2 hr Brash and Sassy 903
Painter 10 hr Nosey 3
Baseball 19 hr Shame on Liberty 9
gays Sat tnynclmb 45
Net 10 or H20? (Apr '13) Fri coke boy 17
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,497 • Total comments across all topics: 282,012,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC