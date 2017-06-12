Judy Rowe, Columbia, KY/Buffalo, KY n...

Judy Rowe, Columbia, KY/Buffalo, KY native

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Judy Rowe, Columbia, KY/Buffalo, KY native She was a member of a large, highly regarded Adair County, KY, family. She was born in LaRue County, KY, the daughter of the late Wallace & Katherine McClain Gibson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 30 min usa 164,386
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr A fraud 883
Judge ordered you to leave AC 2 hr bs it is 6
The elite of AC 4 hr Emploee 24
Older ladies Fri fukbuddy 4
News Morgan-Smith Industries, LLS: Aloft Hotel proje... Fri Cool 1
Actress Wanted Jun 16 him too 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Adair County was issued at June 18 at 6:47PM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC