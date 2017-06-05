Joyce Coomer: Drivers not using right lanes to turn
Intersections, etc., at Walmart, Goodwill, etc. The only problem I've had with that intersection is a problem I've been having the past several years all around town -- people not turning from one street into another street using the correct lane of traffic.
