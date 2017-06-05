Joyce Coomer: City should have ultimate say-so on intersection
I think it is a shame that the city is not the entity that decides what needs done nor how it needs done to roadways inside the city limits. The people who live here and see the traffic patterns daily know much more about what needs to be done than someone who comes through here less than once a month.
