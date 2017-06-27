John Bennett will speak at Journey to...

John Bennett will speak at Journey to Recovery, 30 Jun 2017

35 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

John Bennett will speak at Journey to Recovery, 30 Jun 2017 Journey To Recovery, 24 Burnett Road, Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY, will be hosting John Bennett. Come hear a great testimony Friday, June 30, 2017 at 6pmCT.

