JIM: For Your Shopping Convenience : Hot Deals, June 1952 - As spring arced toward its segue into summer in 1952, several Columbia merchants offered deals hotter than the weather. DO NOT READ THIS UNTIL YOU'VE GIVEN YOURSELF A SELF GRADED HISTORY TEST!!! Don't do it!!! Don't click on headline and cheat!!: 1) What would have been the only two businesses in Adair County advertising that new fangled cooling system called 'air conditiong? and 2): What super great mercantile mind would have been offer free human powered coolers FREE to churches in Adair County? (hint - the devices promoted his anchor, namesake businesses.

