JIM: Emery Bennett & Mollie Jeffries & auto business in Columbia Emery Bennett prospered as a miller when he went west in 1890, with sojourns in Bates County, MO, and points west including Grangeville, ID. He returned from time to time to Adair County, KY, and, on one of those trips met and fell in love with Miss Mollie Jeffries, to whom he was married on June 3, 1925, in Russell County, KY.

