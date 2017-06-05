Jeffrey DeWayne McFarland, Casey County, KY
Jeffrey DeWayne McFarland, Casey County, KY Mr. McFarland professed faith in Christ and was an elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he enjoyed being a primary teacher of children. In his spare time, Mr. McFarland enjoyed fishing and working in his yard.
