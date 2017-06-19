James Thomas Maynard, 73, Adair Co., KY/Russell Co., KY native
James Thomas Maynard, 73, Adair Co., KY/Russell Co., KY native He was a member of a large, widely known Russell County, KY, family, with deep roots in Russell and Adair Counties. He was the son of the late Otis & Opal Miller Maynard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|Betty
|164,484
|gays
|3 hr
|Struggle
|43
|Pray for Neal Smith (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|brothers from war
|35
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Hoosier
|889
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|8 hr
|Cougar
|7
|Judge ordered you to leave AC
|22 hr
|bs it is
|8
|Older ladies
|Mon
|tater
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC