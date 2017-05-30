James Bernard
James Bernard Coe, Sr., Cumberland Co., KY He was a native of Burnside, KY, a former resident of Burkesville, KY, and was a resident of Jasper, FL, at the time of his death. He was the son of the late Escar & Betty Jane Irvin Coe and the widower of Emily Jo Office Coe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth
|6 min
|good
|11
|greg troutt (Sep '07)
|44 min
|Small Town
|13
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|58 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,077
|Rachael H
|6 hr
|Agree
|4
|Bingo Hall
|23 hr
|Flim Flam Man
|18
|Cody Cowan (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Drug
|51
|Greg troutt
|Sat
|Jkh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC