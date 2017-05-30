James Bernard

James Bernard

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

James Bernard Coe, Sr., Cumberland Co., KY He was a native of Burnside, KY, a former resident of Burkesville, KY, and was a resident of Jasper, FL, at the time of his death. He was the son of the late Escar & Betty Jane Irvin Coe and the widower of Emily Jo Office Coe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth 6 min good 11
greg troutt (Sep '07) 44 min Small Town 13
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 58 min ChromiuMan 164,077
Rachael H 6 hr Agree 4
Bingo Hall 23 hr Flim Flam Man 18
Cody Cowan (Nov '11) Sun Drug 51
Greg troutt Sat Jkh 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Adair County was issued at June 05 at 6:14AM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC